Spark ATM data shows real economic impact of lockdown - TechCentral

Just how badly has the economy been hit by the lockdown to fight Covid-19? Mark Sternberg, MD of Spark ATM Systems, says the company is able to quantify the impact long before GDP data is released.

The problem with GDP data is that’s it’s by no means a current reflection of the economic situation.

However, Spark ATM Systems, a South African company that operates 4 500 ATMs across the country, believes it is able to offer a much more up-to-date picture of the economic impact that the lockdown is having on the economy and people’s livelihoods.

In this episode of the TechCentral podcast (watch the video or listen to the audio below), Spark ATM MD Marc Sternberg talks about the impact the lockdown is having on the economy, and cash withdrawal trends leading up to the lockdown and what has happened since.

Sternberg also talks about how the numbers the company is seeing in South Africa compare to other markets where its parent company, the Nasdaq-listed Cardtronics, operates and what those numbers could portend for South Africa as it moves to lift restrictions further in the coming weeks.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website or watching them on YouTube. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media