Showmax targets data-starved consumers

Showmax, the streaming video service in the MultiChoice Group stable, has introduced a new “max data saving” mode that uses only 50MB of data per hour.

The mode, aimed at data-starved mobile consumers, is already available on the iPhone, and will be rolled out on Android soon, Showmax said in a statement on Thursday.

The introduction of the new mode follows the launch of low and data savings modes, which use up to 300MB and 100MB/hour respectively. By way of comparison, maximum quality consumes up to 1.4GB/hour, Showmax said.

“Showmax is designed for Africa: a mobile-first continent where the cost of data remains a barrier to streaming,” said Barry Dubovsky, chief operating officer, MultiChoice Connected Video , in the statement. “We want to keep tailor-making Showmax for African realities.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media