TC|Daily launches next Monday

TechCentral’s new daily technology show will be launched on Monday, 12 September.

Called TC|Daily, the show – which will be published daily, four times a week – will feature interviews with newsmakers and other interesting people in fields as varied as fintech, crypto and blockchain, broadband, IT services, infosec, cloud computing, e-commerce, green energy, and electric mobility.

The launch of the news-driven TC|Daily has been in the works for some time, with TechCentral — South Africa’s premier business technology news website — investing significantly to ensure production quality that is unrivalled in ICT media in South Africa. Importantly, TC|Daily is entirely editorially driven — no one pays to be a guest.

“We’re very excited to bring this show to market, as we believe TC|Daily will significantly advance the way South Africans consume technology news and content,” said TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. “We already have a fantastic slate of guests lined up in the coming weeks.”

TC|Daily will also be available through Spotify, Apple, Google and other popular audio podcast platforms – details at launch!

Editorial interview requests, including from public relations agencies, are welcome and should be directed here. Advertising and sponsorship queries should be addressed to Natalie Kock. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media