TC|Daily launches next Monday

    TechCentral's new daily technology show will be launched on Monday, 12 September, and will raise the bar in tech media in South Africa.
    TechCentral’s new daily technology show will be launched on Monday, 12 September.

    Called TC|Daily, the show – which will be published daily, four times a week – will feature interviews with newsmakers and other interesting people in fields as varied as fintech, crypto and blockchain, broadband, IT services, infosec, cloud computing, e-commerce, green energy, and electric mobility.

    The launch of the news-driven TC|Daily has been in the works for some time, with TechCentral — South Africa’s premier business technology news website — investing significantly to ensure production quality that is unrivalled in ICT media in South Africa. Importantly, TC|Daily is entirely editorially driven — no one pays to be a guest.

    “We’re very excited to bring this show to market, as we believe TC|Daily will significantly advance the way South Africans consume technology news and content,” said TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. “We already have a fantastic slate of guests lined up in the coming weeks.”

    Watch the teaser video for TC|Daily above and be sure to subscribe to TechCentral’s YouTube channel to ensure you never miss any of the exciting episodes we have planned. TC|Daily will also be available through Spotify, Apple, Google and other popular audio podcast platforms – details at launch!

    Editorial interview requests, including from public relations agencies, are welcome and should be directed here. Advertising and sponsorship queries should be addressed to Natalie Kock.  — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

