Why creatives are calling Adobe Creative Cloud Pro Edition a ‘game changer’

In an increasingly fast-paced digital world, creatives are under pressure to create more content, more quickly. Over the past year, Adobe has made significant changes and updates to Creative Cloud that enhance its functionality and help creatives streamline the design process from ideation to the final product.

Now Adobe has launched the Creative Cloud Pro Edition of the Creative Cloud for Teams package. Created specifically for businesses with five of more team members, it adds unlimited access to Adobe Stock standard assets onto the usual Creative Cloud experience. With Pro Edition, you get access to Creative Cloud apps and services plus unlimited downloads of high quality, royalty-free standard assets from Adobe Stock’s library of over 200 million assets.

“This new licensing model is transforming how creative teams to get work done by reducing the steps taken to source and license stock assets,” says Jeremy Matthews CEO of Dax Data, a key Adobe distributor for sub-Saharan Africa. “The latest Creative Cloud updates highlight Adobe’s dedication not only to creating great applications but to ensuring that their ecosystem supports users.”

Using Creative Cloud Pro Edition helps content creators streamline the design process from start to finish:

Faster design mock-up and concept generation.

Easy searching through Adobe Sensei AI – including filtering by similar images, aesthetics, colours and copy space.

Design and motion graphics templates that give you a head start on your projects.

Build and share your own libraries of stock and design assets that you use on a regular basis.

From an administrative perspective, Adobe Creative Cloud Pro Edition also makes it easier to manage your licences and assets. You can purchase, deploy and manage your licences through a single plan that can grow with your organisation. With Pro Edition, you save money by avoiding duplication of stock-asset purchases by different people within your business.

About Dax Data

Dax Data is a value-added software distributor and product marketing organisation headquartered in Cape Town and with offices in Johannesburg.

The company operates in Southern Africa and many other countries in Africa, including Nigeria. Developments in recent years have seen the company become the dominant player in distribution for Adobe in Southern Africa. A specialised e-learning business unit was recently opened to focus on e-Learning content creation and delivery. The company has built a unique value proposition for IT resellers based on a service ethos, knowledge transfer and partnership.

Visit www.daxdata.co.za to learn more.