Apple's $400 iPhone SE gets R10 000 local price tag - TechCentral

Apple’s $400 iPhone SE gets R10 000 local price tag

The impact of the recent sharp decline in the value of the rand is becoming apparent. The iStore said it will sell the new Apple iPhone SE, which retails for $399 in the US, for R9 999.

The iStore, a retail chain owned by Apple distributor Core Group, said in an e-mail to clients on Friday that the new iPhone SE will cost as much as R14 999 for a 256GB version ($549 in the US). The base 64GB model is R9 999, while the 128GB variant is R12 499 ($449).

Those prices are significantly cheaper than the flagship iPhone 11 Pro models, which currently cost from R22 799 for a base 64GB model and go all the way up to the iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB variant’s R32 999.

Apple unveiled the lower-cost iPhone SE on 15 April. It features the powerful A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 Pro models. However, it only has a single rear camera, with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a relatively small 4.7-inch display.

It supports the new Wi-Fi 6 standard and LTE, but not 5G, has IP67 water resistance, and comes in black, white and red. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media

