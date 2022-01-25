Discover Huawei’s great mobile services

Huawei is about more than just delivering innovative services and powerful technology to South Africans. It is about nurturing an ecosystem where technology is infused with humanity to create an enabling, convenient experience where nobody is left behind.

Just as the spirit of ubuntu reflects our collective humanity, Huawei’s mobile ecosystem has developed six key platforms to create a world that transcends virtual and physical boundaries that all South Africans can benefit from.

AppGallery

The journey begins with Huawei AppGallery. Launched in 2011, this app-hosting and distribution platform has more than 530 million active users globally and has topped more than 350 billion app downloads. Driven by a user’s Huawei ID account, which is the central point that opens up the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) experience, AppGallery is a veritable treasure trove of free applications available for download.

These apps are designed to make people’s lives easier. As part of this, AppGallery provides a safe and secure environment for kids to educate and entertain themselves, while also using sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to recommend apps that match a user’s lifestyle and location. Its expertly curated selections bring people the trendiest apps, as well as the best local content and services.

AppGallery Gaming

Of course, we all need to unwind from time to time. This is where AppGallery Gaming comes into the equation.

Delivering thousands of local and international titles, the gaming selection is sure to appease all the needs of armchair enthusiasts and hardcore gamers alike. Some of the popular games to look out for include Bike racing Rush!, Crazy Cooking and core games like PUBG and FreeFire. In fact, Huawei Gaming links to Huawei Mobile Cloud to offer a uniquely integrated experience across all devices, meaning players can remain active regardless of their chosen platform.

Petal Search

Any digital ecosystem is only as good as its search functionality. Huawei Petal Search puts the world’s information in the palm of every South African’s hand. Providing a completely personalised experience, users can access information from local services, find apps and get relevant search results on their queries.

As with all solutions in the HMS ecosystem, Petal Search adheres to stringent privacy and copyright protection standards. This means it is a secure and safe environment where South Africans can browse with confidence that any illegal and age-inappropriate content gets filtered out.

Huawei Mobile Cloud

With Huawei Mobile Cloud, South Africans get secure cloud-based backups to all the digital things that matter to them. Whether these are pictures or videos, contacts or documents, everything is effortlessly kept up to date in a centralised repository that can be accessed from any device using their Huawei ID.

Activating automatic backups, cross-device syncing of frequently used data, and even a useful “Find Device” feature, is as easy as selecting the relevant options on the Huawei device. Every Huawei user gets 5GB of data free on Huawei Mobile Cloud, but there are options available to purchase up to 2TB of space at very affordable prices should the need arise.

Petal Maps

What South African does not want to explore more of this beautiful country? For that, there is the powerful Petal Maps app, giving users a new way to navigate the world.

Easily navigate wherever you want to go and find nearby spots such as coffee shops, restaurants, petrol stations, cinemas and more. Users can share road conditions with other users in the event of a problem and navigate without an active Internet connection. Navigation even goes into such detail as the precise lane in which the user needs to be to make their next turn.

Ultimately, Huawei has created a completely integrated digital environment that helps South Africans easily find and navigate the things that matter to them.

These are just some of the services that make up the Huawei ecosystem, but there are also many more to explore. Click here to explore additional great apps.